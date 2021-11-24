Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

