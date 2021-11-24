MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MasTec worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

