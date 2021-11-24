Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.21 Million in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,526,000. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CMMB stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

