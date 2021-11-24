Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Atrion worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI opened at $766.00 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $805.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $730.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

