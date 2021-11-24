Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,168 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

