Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $47,617.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.93 or 0.07579445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

