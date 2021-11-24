Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) versus Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Contrast

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

This table compares Terreno Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 32.60% 4.11% 3.03% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Terreno Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $186.88 million 29.76 $79.79 million $0.98 79.56 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Terreno Realty pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Terreno Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.