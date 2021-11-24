Critical Survey: Innodata (INOD) and Its Rivals

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Innodata to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innodata and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata Competitors 659 3169 4885 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Innodata’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innodata has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million $620,000.00 331.67 Innodata Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.12

Innodata’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17% Innodata Competitors -37.08% -1,621.13% -10.99%

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innodata beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support.

