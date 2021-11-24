T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.87 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

