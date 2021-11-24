Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,779,000 after buying an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

