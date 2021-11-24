Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 11,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $728,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,652 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

