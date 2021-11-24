Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $293.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

