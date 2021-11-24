Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 12-Month High at $239.86

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.86 and last traded at $239.55, with a volume of 9004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.