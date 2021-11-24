Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $153.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.
MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
