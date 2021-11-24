Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $153.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

