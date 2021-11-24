Parkgene Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,976.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2,682,710.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for $25.61 or 0.00045208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 2,476,214.1% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.55 billion and $9,976.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00239524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GENEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.