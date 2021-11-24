Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.