i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $665.10 million, a PE ratio of -62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.72.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

