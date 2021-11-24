Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Purchases $28,360.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

