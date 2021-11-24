Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 87.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 63.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 209,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

