IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKL opened at $1,287.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,240.33.
In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
