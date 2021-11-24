IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL opened at $1,287.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,240.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.