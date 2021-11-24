State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

PNR stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

