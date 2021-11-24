8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $62,272.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.08. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

