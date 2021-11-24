Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of TD opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

