Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CELU stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $354,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

