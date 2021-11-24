H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

