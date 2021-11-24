Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.
JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,193.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
