Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,193.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

