Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Capri stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

