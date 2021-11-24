Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MESA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of MESA opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.