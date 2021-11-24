Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,943 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

