Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.51. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 23 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

