State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,274 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of THRM opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

