State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,858 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

