State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,197 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.