State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 11,894 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

