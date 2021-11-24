Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 573.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

