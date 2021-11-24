IFP Advisors Inc Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

