BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.