iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.