IFP Advisors Inc Has $232,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE SON opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.