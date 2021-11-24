Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $471,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,412 shares of company stock worth $778,769. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

MRAM opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

