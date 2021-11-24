Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

STRR opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

