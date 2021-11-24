Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

COCP stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

