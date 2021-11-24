10,068 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,891,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in KT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,899,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in KT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 481,157 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.