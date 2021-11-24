Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

