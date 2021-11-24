Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

