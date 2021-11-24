Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 155.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,370 shares of company stock worth $4,831,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

