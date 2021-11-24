Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,737 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after buying an additional 185,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

