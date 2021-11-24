Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

