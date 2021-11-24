Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Trading Down 5%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

