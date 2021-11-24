AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given New GBX 435 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AJB. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON:AJB opened at GBX 402.40 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.62.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.